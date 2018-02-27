Outsiders behind bars: Roughly 29,000 foreigners doing time in Russian prisons

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Some 29,000 foreigners are serving out sentences in Russian correctional facilities, First Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service Anatoly Rudy said on Tuesday.

"We have foreign citizens: 29,000 foreigners are now serving their term in correctional institutions," he told participants at a forum of the Public Supervisory Commission on the prospects of public control on ensuring human rights at detention facilities.

According to the penitentiary official, these prisoners are largely citizens of Asian countries.