Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Amazon to broadcast six Russian TV shows online

Society & Culture
February 26, 18:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

These movies broadcast on the Amazon platform are available on smartphones, tablets and certain kinds of television set

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Reed Saxon

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Amazon has purchased six TV shows produced by Russia’s Mars Media company, for online broadcast in 2018, a Mars Media source told TASS on Monday.

"In 2018, Igor Zaitsev’s Catherine the Great, Andrei Malyukov’s Grigory R, Kirill Belevich’s Second Sight, Figure of One and Old Gun, as well as Zinovy Roizman’s Snipers. Love Under the Gun, will be broadcast on this platform," the source said.

Read also

Russian basketball blockbuster rakes in over $53 mln at box office

Catherine the Great tells the story of 15-year-old Prussian princess Sophie Frederike, who comes to Russia to marry the future Emperor Peter III. After being converted to Russian Orthodoxy, she is given the name of Catherine.

Grigory R, another historical TV show, has Vladimir Mashkov starring as Grigory Rasputin.

Second Sight, a TV action series, revolves around a criminal investigator who returns to work after losing his sight. Figure of One, Old Gun and Snipers. Love Under the Gun are set in the time of World War II.

These movies broadcast on the Amazon platform are available on smartphones, tablets and certain kinds of television sets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Amazon to broadcast six Russian TV shows online
2
CAS releases details of Russian curler Krushelnitsky's doping case
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Russian envoy calls for engaging constructive powers to work on Syria’s constitution
5
Iraq seeks to sizably expand economic ties with Russia, says foreign minister
6
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
7
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама