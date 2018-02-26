Amazon to broadcast six Russian TV shows online

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Amazon has purchased six TV shows produced by Russia’s Mars Media company, for online broadcast in 2018, a Mars Media source told TASS on Monday.

"In 2018, Igor Zaitsev’s Catherine the Great, Andrei Malyukov’s Grigory R, Kirill Belevich’s Second Sight, Figure of One and Old Gun, as well as Zinovy Roizman’s Snipers. Love Under the Gun, will be broadcast on this platform," the source said.

Catherine the Great tells the story of 15-year-old Prussian princess Sophie Frederike, who comes to Russia to marry the future Emperor Peter III. After being converted to Russian Orthodoxy, she is given the name of Catherine.

Grigory R, another historical TV show, has Vladimir Mashkov starring as Grigory Rasputin.

Second Sight, a TV action series, revolves around a criminal investigator who returns to work after losing his sight. Figure of One, Old Gun and Snipers. Love Under the Gun are set in the time of World War II.

These movies broadcast on the Amazon platform are available on smartphones, tablets and certain kinds of television sets.