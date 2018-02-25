Some 4,500 people attend march in downtown Moscow in memory of politician Nemtsov

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. An authorized march in memory of politician Boris Nemtsov gunned down in the center of Moscow three years ago came to a close in the Russian capital, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

As the Moscow police reported, some 4,500 people took part in the march. Police and the National Guard provided security at the event.

The column marched from Pushkin Square along the Boulevard Ring to Sakharov Avenue. The marchers carried the flags of the Parnas party, the Solidarnost public and political movement and the Union of Right Forces and also placards with Nemtsov’s portrays and quotes. The march was attended by presidential contenders Ksenia Sobchak and Grigory Yavlinsky.

The event’s organizers earlier filed a request with the Moscow authorities for the participation of up to 30,000 people in the march.

Boris Nemtsov, former deputy prime minister under then-President Boris Yeltsin, co-chairman of the Parnas party and lawmaker from the Yaroslavl regional legislature, was gunned down in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015.

Five individuals were arrested on suspicion of murdering the politician: Zaur Dadayev, Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, Temirlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev. In July 2017, the convicted perpetrators received sentences ranging from 11 to 20 years in a maximum security penal colony.

According to investigators, Ruslan Mukhudinov, a former officer of the Chechen Sever (or North), is the mastermind and organizer of the murder. Mukhudinov was charged in absentia. He has been on an international wanted list since November 2015. A criminal case against him is being investigated separately.