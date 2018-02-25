Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some 4,500 people attend march in downtown Moscow in memory of politician Nemtsov

Society & Culture
February 25, 15:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The event’s organizers earlier filed a request with the Moscow authorities for the participation of up to 30,000 people in the march

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. An authorized march in memory of politician Boris Nemtsov gunned down in the center of Moscow three years ago came to a close in the Russian capital, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

As the Moscow police reported, some 4,500 people took part in the march. Police and the National Guard provided security at the event.

The column marched from Pushkin Square along the Boulevard Ring to Sakharov Avenue. The marchers carried the flags of the Parnas party, the Solidarnost public and political movement and the Union of Right Forces and also placards with Nemtsov’s portrays and quotes. The march was attended by presidential contenders Ksenia Sobchak and Grigory Yavlinsky.

The event’s organizers earlier filed a request with the Moscow authorities for the participation of up to 30,000 people in the march.

Boris Nemtsov, former deputy prime minister under then-President Boris Yeltsin, co-chairman of the Parnas party and lawmaker from the Yaroslavl regional legislature, was gunned down in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015.

Five individuals were arrested on suspicion of murdering the politician: Zaur Dadayev, Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, Temirlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev. In July 2017, the convicted perpetrators received sentences ranging from 11 to 20 years in a maximum security penal colony.

According to investigators, Ruslan Mukhudinov, a former officer of the Chechen Sever (or North), is the mastermind and organizer of the murder. Mukhudinov was charged in absentia. He has been on an international wanted list since November 2015. A criminal case against him is being investigated separately.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nemtsov murder
Persons
Boris Nemtsov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Merkel, Macron discuss Syria situation over phone - Kremlin
2
Bill recommending life sentences for pedophiles submitted to Russian parliament
3
Russian coaches announce OAR Olympic team’s roster for ice hockey final
4
Minister says Russian athletes took part in 2018 Winter Olympics for future generations
5
Russian defense manufacturer to wrap up initial tests for T-14 Armata tank in 2018
6
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
7
Portuguese minister hopes for stepping up of economic relations with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама