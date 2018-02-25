Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Adina Pintilie’s ‘Touch Me Not’ gets Berlinale’s Golden Bear prize

Society & Culture
February 25, 4:16 UTC+3 BERBLIN

"Touch Me Not" is a joint project of filmmakers from Romania, Germany, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and France

© EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER

BERBLIN, February 25. /TASS/. "Touch Me Not" by Romanian director Adina Pintilie won the Golden Bear, the main prize of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival, the jury announced during the award ceremony on Saturday.

Read also
A shot from 'Dovlatov'

Russian costume designer Okopnaya gets Silver Bear at Berlinale

"Touch Me Not" is a joint project of filmmakers from Romania, Germany, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and France.

The Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, widely seen as the second most prestigious prize, went to "Mug" by Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska.

The Silver Bear best actor trophy went to France’s Anthony Bajon for his role of a drug addict in "La priere" (The Prayer) by C·dric Kahn. Ana Brun was awarded the Silver Bear best actress prize for her role in Las herederas (The Heiresses) by Marcelo Martinessi.

The Silver Bear best director trophy went to Wes Anderson for "Isle of Dogs."

Russian costume designer Yelena Okopnaya got the Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution for her costume and production design in Alexey German Jr.’s film, "Dovlatov."

The Berlin Film Festival will end on Sunday, February 25.

