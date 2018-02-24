Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian costume designer Okopnaya gets Silver Bear at Berlinale

Society & Culture
February 24, 22:20 UTC+3

Earlier, the 'Dovlatov' movie got an independent jury prize

A shot from 'Dovlatov'

A shot from 'Dovlatov'

© filmpro.ru

BERLIN, February 24. /TASS/. Russian costume designer Yelena Okopnaya was awarded the Berlin Film Festival’s Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution for her costume and production design in Alexey German Jr.’s film, "Dovlatov."

The announcement was made by the festival’s jury on Saturday.

"Thanks to everyone who gave me an opportunity to take part in this project," Okopnaya said when she received the award.

The biopic, starring Serbian actor Milan Maric and Russia’s Danila Kozlovsky, tells the story of writer and journalist Sergei Dovlatov (1941-1990). It focuses on four days of Dovlatov’s life in 1971. In Russia, it will be screened on March 1-4, 2018.

Earlier, the movie got an independent jury prize at Berlinale.

