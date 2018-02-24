Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian reconciliation center brings clothes, blankets to Homs school

Society & Culture
February 24, 8:20 UTC+3 HOMS

The school has been reconstructed recently, as the building was in the center of military actions

Share
1 pages in this article

HOMS, February 24. /TASS/. The Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria brought to a school in Homs about 700 clothes kits and blankets, which the Russian military and humanitarian foundations had collected for the Syrians.

"Today, here are children from families, which have lost their members," the center’s representative Dmitry Neutolimov said. "The center today also offers medical consultations from Russian doctors; such consultations are very expensive at local hospitals, thus the Russian side once again offers friendship to the Syrian people."

The school pupils were wearing national costumes to welcome the Russian military. They performed a small program, which even included songs in the Russian language.

The school has been reconstructed recently, as the building was in the center of military actions.

"The terrorists wanted to eliminate a generation, but we continued lessons, during the shelling the kids were very frightened, the mines fell nearby, cars exploded, so we are grateful that you have helped in stopping that nightmare," the school’s Principal Sulyafa Taraf said.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

They are also tasked with lending humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, coordinating work to restore the infrastructure in war-torn regions, assisting in the return of refugees and in the integration of those militants who have laid down arms into peaceful life, as well as monitoring the ceasefire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
"Donbass reintegration" law confirms Kiev’s intention to solve conflict by force
2
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
3
Russia ready to vote for Syria ceasefire resolution at UN but guarantees needed
4
Russian bobsledder Sergeeva refuses to open ‘B’ sample
5
Russia’s defense ministry to sign contract for 12 Su-57 fighter jets
6
Russia to start upgrading Su-30SM fighter aircraft in 2018
7
Russia's latest radar aircraft performs debut flight
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама