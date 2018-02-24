Russian reconciliation center brings clothes, blankets to Homs school

HOMS, February 24. /TASS/. The Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria brought to a school in Homs about 700 clothes kits and blankets, which the Russian military and humanitarian foundations had collected for the Syrians.

"Today, here are children from families, which have lost their members," the center’s representative Dmitry Neutolimov said. "The center today also offers medical consultations from Russian doctors; such consultations are very expensive at local hospitals, thus the Russian side once again offers friendship to the Syrian people."

The school pupils were wearing national costumes to welcome the Russian military. They performed a small program, which even included songs in the Russian language.

The school has been reconstructed recently, as the building was in the center of military actions.

"The terrorists wanted to eliminate a generation, but we continued lessons, during the shelling the kids were very frightened, the mines fell nearby, cars exploded, so we are grateful that you have helped in stopping that nightmare," the school’s Principal Sulyafa Taraf said.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

They are also tasked with lending humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, coordinating work to restore the infrastructure in war-torn regions, assisting in the return of refugees and in the integration of those militants who have laid down arms into peaceful life, as well as monitoring the ceasefire.