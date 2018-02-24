Driver might ram into crowd after losing control of car in Novosibirsk

NOVOSIBIRSK, February 24. /TASS/. The driver of a Honda CRV crossover, who ploughed into a crowd in the western Siberian city of Novosibirsk during a fireworks display marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, might have lost control of his car, according to preliminary information, the regional police said on Friday.

"According to preliminary reports, the driver lost control of his car and mounted the sidewalk," police said.

The Novosibirsk Region department of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS that the case would be referred soon to the Investigative Committee.

On Friday, a Honda CR-V crossover was reported to mount the sidewalk ramming into pedestrians. A three-year-old boy died on the scene and his mother died later in an ambulance. Three more injured people were admitted to hospitals.

The accident occurred near Oktyabrsky Bridge across the Ob River, where residents of Novosibirsk traditionally watch fireworks displays.