Car rams into crowd of people during fireworks in Novosibirsk, killing woman, toddler

Society & Culture
February 23, 19:23 UTC+3

Another three injured people are two adults and a child

Novosibirsk

Novosibirsk

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

NOVOSIBIRSK, February 23. /TASS/. A woman and three-year-old boy were killed and three more people injured when a car rammed into a crowd in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk during a fireworks display marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, regional police told TASS on Friday.

"At 21.00 local time, it was reported that a Honda CR-V crossover hit pedestrians walking on the sidewalk in Lyshchinsky Square in the Leninsky district," the spokesperson said. "A three-year-old boy died on the scene and the woman died later in an ambulance. Another three injured people are two adults and a child, according to preliminary information."

Police are looking into circumstances behind the accident.

The accident occurred near Oktyabrsky Bridge across the Ob River, where residents of Novosibirsk traditionally watch fireworks displays.

