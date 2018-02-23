Election’s public monitors report 70 hacker attacks on their site

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The website of a network of the presidential election’s public monitors, which posts latest reports on violations during the Russian presidential election, reported more than 70 hacker attacks over recent 12 hours, the project’s coordinator Roman Kolomoitsev told TASS on Friday.

"Over recent 12 hours, nom24.ru, which aggregates reports of all violations and the recent information on the election, was attacked more than 70 times," he said.

According to the originating IP-addresses, "the hacker attacks came from Sweden and the Netherlands," he continued. "We have managed to stop quite promptly those attacks."

NOM is Russia’s biggest network of independent monitors. Its target is to structure a fundamentally new infrastructure for honest and transparent elections.

The presidential election in Russia is due on March 18.