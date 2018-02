ST. PETERSBURG, February 22. /TASS/. Russia’s federal security service FSB has detained a migrant from Central Asia for plotting a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg.

"The federal security service on February 22, 2018 detained a Central Asia-born suspect for plotting a terrorist attack at transport facilities and crowded sites," the local FSB office said in a news release.

Search and detective work and investigation are in progress. The man’s identity is not disclosed.