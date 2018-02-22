Plaque in honor of Boris Nemtsov to be placed in Moscow’s central street

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. A plaque to Boris Nemtsov, who was killed in central Moscow on February 27, 2015, will be attached to the wall of a house on Malaya Ordynka Street, 3, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"We have considered this question at a meeting of the special commission for commemorating outstanding events and figures of Russian history and culture. We made a decision to support the idea of placing a plaque to Nemtsov on Malaya Ordynka, 3," Sobyanin said on his page in the social network VKontakte.

The plaque will be placed after coordination with the building’s residents.