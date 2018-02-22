This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa

Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off

Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off February 15, 17:11

This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony

This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony February 16, 16:56

A glaucous-winged gull spends winter in the ice-free bay of Zolotoy Rog, Vladivostok, Russia, February 18 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

People jump over burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa in St. Petersburg, Russia, February 18 © EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Maddie Bowman of the United States in action during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 20 © EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Artists perform a traditional dragon dance under sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Happy Valley, in Beijing, China, February 20 © EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The 'Flamboyant' landscape object burned as part of a celebration of the Maslenitsa festival in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, Russia, February 17 © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

US actor Willem Dafoe smiles as he receives the Golden Bear award from festival director Dieter Kosslick and director Wim Wenders during the Hommage Willem Dafoe - Honorary Golden Bear award ceremony at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, February 20 © EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

President Donald Trump, joined by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Carson Abt and Julia Cordover, the student body president at the school, pauses during a listening session with high school students teachers and others in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, USA, February 21 © AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin and Brazilian Foreign Relations Minister Aloysio Nunes participate in a Brazil-Colombia ministerial meeting, in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21 © EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov gestures as he exits a plane upon his arrival in Belgrade, Serbia, February 21 © AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic

A young fan poses at the Olympic hockey venue in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 21 © REUTERS/Brian Snyder

1st placed freestyle skier Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine and 3rd placed Olympic Athlete from Russia Ilya Burov seen after the men's freestyle skiing aerials event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at Phoenix Snow Park, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 18 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Models present creations by Italian label Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, February 21 © AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London, February 20 © Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP

Figure skater Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs during the ladies' short program as part of the figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, February 21 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

