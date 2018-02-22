Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa

Society & Culture
February 22, 18:28 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_991254.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_991254.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_991254.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_991254.sliderLength-1}}
Figure skater Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs during the ladies' short program as part of the figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, February 21
Figure skater Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs during the ladies' short program as part of the figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, February 21
Figure skater Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs during the ladies' short program as part of the figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, February 21
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London, February 20
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London, February 20
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London, February 20
© Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP
Models present creations by Italian label Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, February 21
Models present creations by Italian label Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, February 21
Models present creations by Italian label Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, February 21
© AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Revellers participate in a carnival procession in Basel, Switzerland, February 19
Revellers participate in a carnival procession in Basel, Switzerland, February 19
Revellers participate in a carnival procession in Basel, Switzerland, February 19
© EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
1st placed freestyle skier Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine and 3rd placed Olympic Athlete from Russia Ilya Burov seen after the men's freestyle skiing aerials event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at Phoenix Snow Park, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 18
1st placed freestyle skier Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine and 3rd placed Olympic Athlete from Russia Ilya Burov seen after the men's freestyle skiing aerials event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at Phoenix Snow Park, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 18
1st placed freestyle skier Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine and 3rd placed Olympic Athlete from Russia Ilya Burov seen after the men's freestyle skiing aerials event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at Phoenix Snow Park, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 18
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A young fan poses at the Olympic hockey venue in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 21
A young fan poses at the Olympic hockey venue in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 21
A young fan poses at the Olympic hockey venue in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 21
© REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov gestures as he exits a plane upon his arrival in Belgrade, Serbia, February 21
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov gestures as he exits a plane upon his arrival in Belgrade, Serbia, February 21
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov gestures as he exits a plane upon his arrival in Belgrade, Serbia, February 21
© AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic
Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin and Brazilian Foreign Relations Minister Aloysio Nunes participate in a Brazil-Colombia ministerial meeting, in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21
Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin and Brazilian Foreign Relations Minister Aloysio Nunes participate in a Brazil-Colombia ministerial meeting, in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21
Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin and Brazilian Foreign Relations Minister Aloysio Nunes participate in a Brazil-Colombia ministerial meeting, in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21
© EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
President Donald Trump, joined by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Carson Abt and Julia Cordover, the student body president at the school, pauses during a listening session with high school students teachers and others in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, USA, February 21
President Donald Trump, joined by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Carson Abt and Julia Cordover, the student body president at the school, pauses during a listening session with high school students teachers and others in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, USA, February 21
President Donald Trump, joined by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Carson Abt and Julia Cordover, the student body president at the school, pauses during a listening session with high school students teachers and others in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, USA, February 21
© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
US actor Willem Dafoe smiles as he receives the Golden Bear award from festival director Dieter Kosslick and director Wim Wenders during the Hommage Willem Dafoe - Honorary Golden Bear award ceremony at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, February 20
US actor Willem Dafoe smiles as he receives the Golden Bear award from festival director Dieter Kosslick and director Wim Wenders during the Hommage Willem Dafoe - Honorary Golden Bear award ceremony at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, February 20
US actor Willem Dafoe smiles as he receives the Golden Bear award from festival director Dieter Kosslick and director Wim Wenders during the Hommage Willem Dafoe - Honorary Golden Bear award ceremony at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, February 20
© EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
The 'Flamboyant' landscape object burned as part of a celebration of the Maslenitsa festival in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, Russia, February 17
The 'Flamboyant' landscape object burned as part of a celebration of the Maslenitsa festival in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, Russia, February 17
The 'Flamboyant' landscape object burned as part of a celebration of the Maslenitsa festival in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, Russia, February 17
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Artists perform a traditional dragon dance under sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Happy Valley, in Beijing, China, February 20
Artists perform a traditional dragon dance under sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Happy Valley, in Beijing, China, February 20
Artists perform a traditional dragon dance under sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Happy Valley, in Beijing, China, February 20
© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Maddie Bowman of the United States in action during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 20
Maddie Bowman of the United States in action during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 20
Maddie Bowman of the United States in action during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 20
© EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
People jump over burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa in St. Petersburg, Russia, February 18
People jump over burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa in St. Petersburg, Russia, February 18
People jump over burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa in St. Petersburg, Russia, February 18
© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
A glaucous-winged gull spends winter in the ice-free bay of Zolotoy Rog, Vladivostok, Russia, February 18
A glaucous-winged gull spends winter in the ice-free bay of Zolotoy Rog, Vladivostok, Russia, February 18
A glaucous-winged gull spends winter in the ice-free bay of Zolotoy Rog, Vladivostok, Russia, February 18
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Editors choice
US Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their free dance during a figure skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang February 21, 17:20
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang February 21, 13:30
On February 20, 1986, the Soviet Union launched Mir space station
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory February 20, 19:30
Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies February 19, 16:12
Revelers wearing sheepfur costume lit a bonfire to burn a coffin, symbolizing winter, during the closing ceremony of the traditional carnival parade in Mohacs, Hungary, February 13
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony February 16, 16:56
Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes perform during a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off February 15, 17:11
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_991254'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_991254'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Figure skater Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs during the ladies' short program as part of the figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, February 21
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London, February 20
© Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP
Models present creations by Italian label Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, February 21
© AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Revellers participate in a carnival procession in Basel, Switzerland, February 19
© EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
1st placed freestyle skier Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine and 3rd placed Olympic Athlete from Russia Ilya Burov seen after the men's freestyle skiing aerials event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at Phoenix Snow Park, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 18
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A young fan poses at the Olympic hockey venue in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 21
© REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov gestures as he exits a plane upon his arrival in Belgrade, Serbia, February 21
© AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic
Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin and Brazilian Foreign Relations Minister Aloysio Nunes participate in a Brazil-Colombia ministerial meeting, in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21
© EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
President Donald Trump, joined by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Carson Abt and Julia Cordover, the student body president at the school, pauses during a listening session with high school students teachers and others in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, USA, February 21
© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
US actor Willem Dafoe smiles as he receives the Golden Bear award from festival director Dieter Kosslick and director Wim Wenders during the Hommage Willem Dafoe - Honorary Golden Bear award ceremony at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, February 20
© EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
The 'Flamboyant' landscape object burned as part of a celebration of the Maslenitsa festival in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, Russia, February 17
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Artists perform a traditional dragon dance under sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Happy Valley, in Beijing, China, February 20
© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Maddie Bowman of the United States in action during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 20
© EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
People jump over burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa in St. Petersburg, Russia, February 18
© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
A glaucous-winged gull spends winter in the ice-free bay of Zolotoy Rog, Vladivostok, Russia, February 18
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Queen Elizabeth at London Fashion Week, Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova's world record in short program, setting winter on fire at Nikola-Lenivets art park and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may ban supplies of certain dairy products from Belarus — regulator
2
Putin stresses trust is vital in military affairs
3
Militants disrupt talks on settlement in Eastern Ghouta, says Russia UN ambassador
4
West seeks regime change plan in Syria instead of Geneva process, says Lavrov
5
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
6
Russian defense manufacturer to wrap up initial tests for T-14 Armata tank in 2018
7
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама