Russian national detained in Munich over riots at Euro 2016 — embassy

BERLIN, February 21. /TASS/. A Russian citizen has been detained at Munich’s airport following France’s request, as the man is suspected of taking part in clashes between rival fans at Euro 2016, the Russian embassy’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"At present, the German authorities are considering his extradition to France," Denis Mikerin said.

"Russia’s Consulate General in Munich is in touch with the detainee’s relatives. The consulate general will give them any required assistance, including a search for a Russian speaking lawyer," he said.

The man was detained while crossing the border, which means while changing from one flight to a connecting one, he added.