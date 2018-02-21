Investigative Committee points to murder clearance rate in Moscow nearing 80%

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. In 2017, the murder clearance rate in Moscow approached 80%, head of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Moscow Central Investigations Office Alexander Drymanov said at an annual board meeting.

He pointed to a positive murder clearance trend, which rose from 71.7% in 2006 to 79.4% in 2017. As for incidents involving willfully inflicting serious harm to health resulting in death, the clearance rate grew from 57.9% to 88%, while the rape clearance rate increased from 69.7% to 95.6%.

A board meeting of the Moscow Prosecutor General’s Office said earlier that the overall crime clearance rate in Moscow had not exceeded 30%.

Drymanov added that "the number of recorded murders and attempted murders (in Moscow) declined 10.3% from 351 to 315, while the number of incidents involving willful infliction of serious harm to health resulting in death dropped 25.5% from 145 to 108."

The number of rapes and attempted rapes shrank 19.5% from 154 in 2016 to 124 in 2017. In 2017, 220 sexual assaults were recorded, which is 10.2% less than in 2016 (245).