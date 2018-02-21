Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Icy-clist: Japanese tourist gets frostbite in quest to get to Yakutia’s Pole of Cold

Society & Culture
February 21, 14:24 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

A Japanese tourist tried to get to the Pole of Cold in Yakutia’s Oymyakon District by bike

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Skryabin/TASS

YAKUTSK, February 21. /TASS/. A Japanese tourist got frostbite while trying to get to the Pole of Cold in Yakutia’s Oymyakon District by bike, head of the regional External Relations Department Vladimir Vasilyev informed TASS on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia's Yakutia kicks off two-week car tours to Arctic coast

"A Japanese citizen has sustained a light-degree of frostbite on his foot near the village of Tyungyulyu. He received medical care in Yakutsk’s burn center. A group of four Japanese students… did not take into account the temperatures in the region (plunging to minus 40 degrees Celsius - TASS) when planning the trip," Vasilyev said.

He noted that the tent, in which the tourists spent the night, was unsuitable for extremely low temperatures. "After a conversation with us, they gave up the idea of travelling there and agreed that it is necessary to have suitable experience for such an expedition," Vasilyev added.

He noted that the Japanese students decided to travel to the Pole of Cold on their own initiative, adding that Japan’s Consulate General in Khabarovsk was informed about that. "A letter has been sent through the Russian Foreign Ministry’s office in Yakutsk," he said.

An attempt to get to the Pole of Cold by bike was earlier made by 61-year-old French traveler Yves Chaloin. However, his bicycle could not withstand the 60-degree frosts in Yakutia. Nevertheless, the French traveler finally reached his destination in late January.

The Pole of Cold in the Northern Hemisphere is located, according to one version, in the Tomtor rural locality in Yakutia’s Oymyakon District. A record low temperature - minus 67.7 degrees Celsius - was registered there in February 1933. The Oymyakon valley is one of the coldest permanently inhabited places on Earth.

Gallery
7 photo

Images from the coldest place on Earth

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia to counter unfair US competition in military-technical cooperation
2
Kremlin comments on Donbass reintegration law
3
Russia eyes opportunities for energy cooperation with Pakistan
4
Kremlin blasts Latvia’s ‘obsessive-compulsive’ Russophobic claims as bailout bait
5
Russian, Serbian top diplomats speak against ‘either with us or against us’ choice
6
Lavrov: US admits envoys assigned to dissuade partners from doing business with Russia
7
Nornickel invests $1.7 million in Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s modernization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама