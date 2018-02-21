Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some 143,000 monuments added to Russian culture heritage database — minister

Society & Culture
February 21, 4:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The list has two sections - one is open for the public access and the other is closed

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky

Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky confirmed on Tuesday that some 143,000 monumenets have already been added to the state’s unified database of cultural heritage sites.

According to earlier media reports, the database had 36,698 monuments, 3,605 ensembles and 506 sites.

"We began with 300 objects on paper, right now there are 143,000 of them in the digital version," Medinsky told reporters.

The list has two sections - one is open for the public access and the other is closed.

The Russian Ministry of Culture announced its plans to create an electronic database of cultural heritage sites in 2014.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US hampers Russia’s military-technical cooperation with other countries — diplomat
2
NATO to seek cooperation with Russia in Arctic — secretary general
3
Russia interested in exports of meat, dairy products to Thailand
4
Russia ready for litigation over diplomatic property in US
5
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
Russia’s ‘neutral’ hockey team to take on Norwegians in Olympic quarterfinal
7
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама