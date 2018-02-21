Some 143,000 monuments added to Russian culture heritage database — minister

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky confirmed on Tuesday that some 143,000 monumenets have already been added to the state’s unified database of cultural heritage sites.

According to earlier media reports, the database had 36,698 monuments, 3,605 ensembles and 506 sites.

"We began with 300 objects on paper, right now there are 143,000 of them in the digital version," Medinsky told reporters.

The list has two sections - one is open for the public access and the other is closed.

The Russian Ministry of Culture announced its plans to create an electronic database of cultural heritage sites in 2014.