Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian basketball blockbuster rakes in over $53 mln at box office

Society & Culture
February 19, 15:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Until recently James Cameron’s Avatar has been the only film that grossed more than 3 billion rubles in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Going Vertical, a Russian sport drama, which is the most successful movie in the history of Russia’s film industry, has already garnered more than 3 billion rubles ($53 mln), according to kinobusiness.com, the largest website on movie industry news.

Read also

Russian basketball blockbuster outshines Avatar in fourth weekend of release

On Sunday, the total box office revenues of the film reached 3.3 billion rubles ($58.5 mln) since its release on December 28, 2017. As many as 12.25 million people have watched the Russian flick.

According to the portal, until recently James Cameron’s Avatar has been the only film that grossed more than 3 billion rubles in Russia.

The film, directed by Anton Megerdichev, is centered on the match between the Soviet and US national basketball teams during the final round of the basketball tournament held at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. The cast includes famous Russian movie stars, such as Vladimir Mashkov, Andrei Smolyakov, Sergei Garmash and Viktoria Tolstoganova. American actor John Savage, a multiple Oscar nominee, plays the US team’s coach Henry Iba.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
2
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
3
Sweet Decay: Ukraine confectionery says Russian assets better rotten than sold rock bottom
4
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis
5
Russia ready to help in Afrin conflict settlement — Foreign Ministry
6
Russian large amphibious assault ship enters Atlantic
7
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама