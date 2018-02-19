Russian basketball blockbuster rakes in over $53 mln at box office

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Going Vertical, a Russian sport drama, which is the most successful movie in the history of Russia’s film industry, has already garnered more than 3 billion rubles ($53 mln), according to kinobusiness.com, the largest website on movie industry news.

On Sunday, the total box office revenues of the film reached 3.3 billion rubles ($58.5 mln) since its release on December 28, 2017. As many as 12.25 million people have watched the Russian flick.

According to the portal, until recently James Cameron’s Avatar has been the only film that grossed more than 3 billion rubles in Russia.

The film, directed by Anton Megerdichev, is centered on the match between the Soviet and US national basketball teams during the final round of the basketball tournament held at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. The cast includes famous Russian movie stars, such as Vladimir Mashkov, Andrei Smolyakov, Sergei Garmash and Viktoria Tolstoganova. American actor John Savage, a multiple Oscar nominee, plays the US team’s coach Henry Iba.