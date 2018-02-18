Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Search operation at An-148 crash site in Moscow region over - emergencies ministry

Society & Culture
February 18, 16:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Rescuers have surveyed an area of 50 hectares to recover more than 4,700 fragments of the plane

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The search operation following last Sunday’s crash of an An-148 passenger plane in the Moscow region is over, Sergey Poletykin, chief of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Moscow region department, said on Sunday.

Over the week, rescuers have surveyed an area of 50 hectares to recover more than 4,700 fragments of the plane, which were taken to the Gromov Flight Research Institute in the Moscow region’s Zhukovsky. Genetic study of the crash victim’s bodies continues at the forensic medicine center.

An Antonov An-148 passenger plane of Saratov Airlines that was en route to the town of Orsk, Orenburg region, crashed on Sunday several minutes after the takeoff from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport.

Fragments of the plane were found scattered over a vast area near the village of Stepanovskoye in the Moscow Region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six crew members onboard the passenger jet. No one survived.

