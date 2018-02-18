Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin offers condolences to Rouhani over plane crash in Iran

Society & Culture
February 18, 13:24 updated at: February 18, 13:39 UTC+3

The plane had on board 60 passengers and six crew members. Nobody has survived the crash

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin send a telegram to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani offering condolences over deaths of passengers and crew of the plane, which crashed on Sunday in Iran’s Isfahan, the Kremlin’s press service said on Sunday.

"The president stressed Russia shares the grief of those who have lost their families and friends in the tragedy and wishes to them courage at this sorrowful time," the press service said.

The plane served Aseman Airlines’ ATR 72-600 flight between Tehran and Yasouj, in crashed in central Iran in a mountainous area near the town of Semirom (620km from Tehran). The IRNA agency said the crash area was some 120 kilometers from Semirom.

The plane had on board 60 passengers and six crew members. Nobody has survived the crash. The Russian embassy in Iran told TASS that according to preliminary official reports no Russians had been on the flight.
