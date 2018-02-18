Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nobody survives in plane crash in Iran - company

Society & Culture
February 18, 12:26 UTC+3

All the passengers, and six crew members of ATR 720600 died in the crash

© REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. All the 66 passengers and crew aboard a plane, which crashed in Iran, have died, the Tasnim agency said on Sunday, referring to Aseman Airlines, which plane crashed in central Iran.

"All the passengers, and six crew members of ATR 720600 died in the crash," the airline said.

The plane served a flight between Tehran and Yasouj, in crashed in central Iran in a mountainous area near the town of Semirom. The IRNA agency said the crash area was some 120 kilometers from Semirom.

A rescue helicopter is on the way to the site, but the search operation is very problematic due to unfavorable weather conditions. Preliminary reports say shortly before the tragedy, the crew attempted an emergency landing at farms in the province.

