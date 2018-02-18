News about plane crash in Rostov-on-Don not true

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has rejected media reports that a passenger plane disappeared from radars at the airport near Rostov-on-Don, the ministry’s southern regional branch told TASS on Saturday.

"The information is not true," they said.

A source at Platov Airport in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don confirmed their words.

"The news is fake. There have been no incidents involving aircraft in our zone of responsibility," he said.

Earlier, some media outlets released news that a passenger airlines vanished from radars near Rostov-on-Don. Online posts said that the plane was allegedly bound for Dubai.

The Russian Investigative Committee rejected the reports as well.

"There emerged information that a plane disappeared from radars, but it was not confirmed," an official with the investigative committee’s regional department said.