This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony

North Korea cheerleaders ahead of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 15 © EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese women walk past red lanterns hanging from trees to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, February 12 © EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet a Shetland Pony as they arrive at Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 13 © AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Members of the samba school Grupo Especial Dragoes da Real take part in the carnival celebration at the Anhembi sambodrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 11 © EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Visitors observe an installation as part of the exhibition 'Beehave', which allows them to obtain a sensorial experience focusing on the world of bees and Contemporary Arts works, at Joan Miro Foundation in Barcelona, Spain, February 14 © EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

A Geoffroy's Monk Saki is seen at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru, February 14 © REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A group of Beagles are carried to the judging ring during the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, USA, February 12 © EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Marcelo scores their third goal at Real Madrid vs Paris St Germain football match in Madrid, Spain, February 14 © REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Belgian Minister for Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders exchange soccer balls prior their talks in Moscow, Russia, February 13 © EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Course crew are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates after the women's giant slalom was postponed due to high winds at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Yongpyong Alpine Center, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 12 © AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Chassis at the crash site of a Saratov Airlines Antonov An-148 plane, Moscow region, Russia, February 13. The passenger plane with 71 people on board bound for the Ural city of Orsk crashed minutes after taking off from Domodedovo International Airport on February 11, 2018 © Natalya Dmitrak/TASS

Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany embrace as they celebrate during the venue ceremony after winning the gold medal in the pairs free skate figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15 © AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, USA, February 15. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder © AP Photo/Gerald Herber

Fashion from Marc Jacobs collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, USA, February 14 © AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Revelers wearing sheepfur costume lit a bonfire to burn a coffin, symbolizing winter, during the closing ceremony of the traditional carnival parade in Mohacs, Hungary, February 13 © EPA-EFE/TAMAS SOKI

