Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony

Society & Culture
February 16, 16:56 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_990416.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_990416.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_990416.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_990416.sliderLength-1}}
Revelers wearing sheepfur costume lit a bonfire to burn a coffin, symbolizing winter, during the closing ceremony of the traditional carnival parade in Mohacs, Hungary, February 13
Revelers wearing sheepfur costume lit a bonfire to burn a coffin, symbolizing winter, during the closing ceremony of the traditional carnival parade in Mohacs, Hungary, February 13
Revelers wearing sheepfur costume lit a bonfire to burn a coffin, symbolizing winter, during the closing ceremony of the traditional carnival parade in Mohacs, Hungary, February 13
© EPA-EFE/TAMAS SOKI
Fashion from Marc Jacobs collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, USA, February 14
Fashion from Marc Jacobs collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, USA, February 14
Fashion from Marc Jacobs collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, USA, February 14
© AP Photo/Andres Kudacki
People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, USA, February 15. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder
People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, USA, February 15. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder
People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, USA, February 15. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder
© AP Photo/Gerald Herber
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany embrace as they celebrate during the venue ceremony after winning the gold medal in the pairs free skate figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany embrace as they celebrate during the venue ceremony after winning the gold medal in the pairs free skate figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany embrace as they celebrate during the venue ceremony after winning the gold medal in the pairs free skate figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15
© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Chassis at the crash site of a Saratov Airlines Antonov An-148 plane, Moscow region, Russia, February 13. The passenger plane with 71 people on board bound for the Ural city of Orsk crashed minutes after taking off from Domodedovo International Airport on February 11, 2018
Chassis at the crash site of a Saratov Airlines Antonov An-148 plane, Moscow region, Russia, February 13. The passenger plane with 71 people on board bound for the Ural city of Orsk crashed minutes after taking off from Domodedovo International Airport on February 11, 2018
Chassis at the crash site of a Saratov Airlines Antonov An-148 plane, Moscow region, Russia, February 13. The passenger plane with 71 people on board bound for the Ural city of Orsk crashed minutes after taking off from Domodedovo International Airport on February 11, 2018
© Natalya Dmitrak/TASS
Course crew are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates after the women's giant slalom was postponed due to high winds at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Yongpyong Alpine Center, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 12
Course crew are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates after the women's giant slalom was postponed due to high winds at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Yongpyong Alpine Center, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 12
Course crew are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates after the women's giant slalom was postponed due to high winds at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Yongpyong Alpine Center, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 12
© AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Belgian Minister for Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders exchange soccer balls prior their talks in Moscow, Russia, February 13
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Belgian Minister for Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders exchange soccer balls prior their talks in Moscow, Russia, February 13
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Belgian Minister for Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders exchange soccer balls prior their talks in Moscow, Russia, February 13
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Marcelo scores their third goal at Real Madrid vs Paris St Germain football match in Madrid, Spain, February 14
Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Marcelo scores their third goal at Real Madrid vs Paris St Germain football match in Madrid, Spain, February 14
Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Marcelo scores their third goal at Real Madrid vs Paris St Germain football match in Madrid, Spain, February 14
© REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A group of Beagles are carried to the judging ring during the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, USA, February 12
A group of Beagles are carried to the judging ring during the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, USA, February 12
A group of Beagles are carried to the judging ring during the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, USA, February 12
© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A Geoffroy's Monk Saki is seen at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru, February 14
A Geoffroy's Monk Saki is seen at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru, February 14
A Geoffroy's Monk Saki is seen at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru, February 14
© REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Visitors observe an installation as part of the exhibition 'Beehave', which allows them to obtain a sensorial experience focusing on the world of bees and Contemporary Arts works, at Joan Miro Foundation in Barcelona, Spain, February 14
Visitors observe an installation as part of the exhibition 'Beehave', which allows them to obtain a sensorial experience focusing on the world of bees and Contemporary Arts works, at Joan Miro Foundation in Barcelona, Spain, February 14
Visitors observe an installation as part of the exhibition 'Beehave', which allows them to obtain a sensorial experience focusing on the world of bees and Contemporary Arts works, at Joan Miro Foundation in Barcelona, Spain, February 14
© EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
Members of the samba school Grupo Especial Dragoes da Real take part in the carnival celebration at the Anhembi sambodrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 11
Members of the samba school Grupo Especial Dragoes da Real take part in the carnival celebration at the Anhembi sambodrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 11
Members of the samba school Grupo Especial Dragoes da Real take part in the carnival celebration at the Anhembi sambodrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 11
© EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet a Shetland Pony as they arrive at Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 13
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet a Shetland Pony as they arrive at Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 13
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet a Shetland Pony as they arrive at Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 13
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Chinese women walk past red lanterns hanging from trees to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, February 12
Chinese women walk past red lanterns hanging from trees to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, February 12
Chinese women walk past red lanterns hanging from trees to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, February 12
© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
North Korea cheerleaders ahead of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 15
North Korea cheerleaders ahead of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 15
North Korea cheerleaders ahead of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 15
© EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Editors choice
Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes perform during a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off February 15, 17:11
Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland evacuate the school following a shooting
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida February 15, 5:15
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang February 14, 17:48
Snowboarders Vic Wild and Alena Zavarzina. Vic Wild, who acquired Russian citizenship, won two gold medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Alena Zavarzina won bronze medal in parallel giant slalom in Sochi
Passion in PyeongChang: Valentine's Day embraces Olympic couples February 14, 17:33
Making pancakes as part of Maslenitsa festival celebration marking the end of winter and welcoming the arrival of spring in Moscow
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter February 13, 17:12
Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate on the ice after their second place finish in the figure skating team event in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals February 12, 13:33
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_990416'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_990416'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Revelers wearing sheepfur costume lit a bonfire to burn a coffin, symbolizing winter, during the closing ceremony of the traditional carnival parade in Mohacs, Hungary, February 13
© EPA-EFE/TAMAS SOKI
Fashion from Marc Jacobs collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, USA, February 14
© AP Photo/Andres Kudacki
People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, USA, February 15. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder
© AP Photo/Gerald Herber
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany embrace as they celebrate during the venue ceremony after winning the gold medal in the pairs free skate figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15
© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Chassis at the crash site of a Saratov Airlines Antonov An-148 plane, Moscow region, Russia, February 13. The passenger plane with 71 people on board bound for the Ural city of Orsk crashed minutes after taking off from Domodedovo International Airport on February 11, 2018
© Natalya Dmitrak/TASS
Course crew are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates after the women's giant slalom was postponed due to high winds at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Yongpyong Alpine Center, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 12
© AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Belgian Minister for Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders exchange soccer balls prior their talks in Moscow, Russia, February 13
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Marcelo scores their third goal at Real Madrid vs Paris St Germain football match in Madrid, Spain, February 14
© REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A group of Beagles are carried to the judging ring during the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, USA, February 12
© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A Geoffroy's Monk Saki is seen at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru, February 14
© REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Visitors observe an installation as part of the exhibition 'Beehave', which allows them to obtain a sensorial experience focusing on the world of bees and Contemporary Arts works, at Joan Miro Foundation in Barcelona, Spain, February 14
© EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
Members of the samba school Grupo Especial Dragoes da Real take part in the carnival celebration at the Anhembi sambodrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 11
© EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet a Shetland Pony as they arrive at Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 13
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Chinese women walk past red lanterns hanging from trees to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, February 12
© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
North Korea cheerleaders ahead of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 15
© EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, carnival in Brazil, Britain's Prince Harry meeting a Shetland pony and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
2
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
3
Merkel assures planned Nord-2 stream poses no threat to EU energy security
4
Lavrov stresses that US intends to carve up parts of Syria
5
Northern Sea Route may make it possible to change logistical flows in Russia
6
US mulls introducing protectionist measures against aluminum and steel suppliers
7
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама