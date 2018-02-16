Zvyagintsev to ‘wait and see’ about next project, shuns money-oriented objectives

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev, whose film "Loveless" has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, will start thinking about his next project only after the March 3 ceremony, he said in an interview with TASS.

"Let's wait for March, see the results of the Oscars. And when all this passes, I'll sit down and think about what the next step will be," he said. Zvyagintsev suggests that, in any case, the Oscars will open up new opportunities. "And then what's next? Moving forward to large-scale ambitious projects? I do not know yet," he added.

Zvyagintsev confirmed that he still thinks about the three projects, he has talked about a few years ago. One of them is about World War II, the second is about Kievan Rus, and the third is about Ancient Greece.

On working with Western actors

At the same time, the director noted that he does not see any problem with taking up English-language material. "The work should be organic for me and for Western artists. It should be something that you fall in love with not because it promises financial or career growth, but because it is a wonderful idea," he explained.

So far, the director added, there are simply no such ideas. "If I take a purely commercial project, I don’t think it would be difficult to invite a star. But I do different projects. I don’t want to be a part of a money-making machine. And if a project only involves business, it won’t motivate or inspire me," Zvyagintsev said.