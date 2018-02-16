Ethnic minorities, migrants face discrimination in EU — Russia’s OSCE envoy

VIENNA, February 16. /TASS/. Ethnic minorities and migrants face discrimination in European Union, Russia’s OSCE envoy Alexander Lukashevich told the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday.

"This applies primarily to the plight of natives of North and Equatorial Africa and South Asia, recently-arrived migrants, gypsies and, to a certain extent, to the Russian-speaking population. According to a recent report on the issue by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (EUFRA), those people keep facing discrimination in all spheres of life. Among those affected are ethnic minorities, migrants, and, most alarmingly, children," the Russian envoy said.

Lukashevich said that 38% of EUFRA respondents said they were unfairly treated because of their ethnicity (25%), skin color (12%) and religion (12%).

The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights is a Vienna-based agency of the European Union inaugurated on 1 March 2007. This consultative body observes issues of human rights at the expert level, oversees application of EU laws and informs citizens about their rights. The agency’s decisions and recommendations are non-binding.