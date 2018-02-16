2018 FIFA World Cup fans to get free access to New Tretyakov Gallery

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. 2018 FIFA World Cup fans will be able to visit the permanent exhibition of the New Tretyakov Gallery on Krymsky Val free of charge if they show their fan-ID, the gallery’s Director General Zelfira Tregulova said on Thursday.

"We pondered on how to can we use the 2018 FIFA World Cup to promote the Russian art abroad," Tregulova said, adding that foreigners make up only 10% of the museum visitors. "We have agreed with the World Cup organizers that people with fan-IDs will be allowed to enter free of charge. Probably, we will have to open one extra entrance."

The New Tretyakov, a branch of the Tretyakov Gallery focusing on modern art, features styles and trends of the 20th century, including avant-garde, socialistic realism, non-conformism and others.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in 11 cities across Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.