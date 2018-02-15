Russia’s security forces eliminate terrorist ringleader in Dagestan

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The gunman eliminated in a counter-terror operation in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan was a terrorist ringleader who had been on a federal wanted list, the National Anti-Terror Committee reported on Thursday.

"According to the available data, he was earlier the ringleader of the so-called kharachinskaya gang and had been on a federal wanted list since 2011," the National Anti-Terror Committee said.

The ringleader eliminated by the Russian security forces was complicit in a number of terror-related crimes, including a bomb attack on an auto convoy of the Russian interior troops in December 2013.

The terrorist was spotted in the Untsukulsky district in central Dagestan. A counter-terror operation was declared in the district earlier on Thursday.

"As a result of measures that were taken, the terrorist was blocked in a mountainous and wooded area near the village of Kharachi. In response to the law-enforcers’ demand to lay down arms and surrender to the authorities, he opened fire from an automatic weapon, after which he was eliminated in a firefighting that followed, the National Anti-Terror Committee said.

The law-enforcers found a grenade, an automatic rifle and ammunition for it on the scene.

"There are no persons hurt among civilians. A Special Forces officer has been killed and several others have been wounded," the National Ani-Terror Committee said.