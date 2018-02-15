Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off

Society & Culture
February 15, 17:11 UTC+3

Lunar New Year falls on February 16 this year, marking the start of the Year of the Dog

Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes perform during a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China
© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on February 16 this year and marks the Year of the Dog
© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
© EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
© EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
© AP Photo/Vincent Yu
© AP Photo/Vincent Yu
© EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
© EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
© AP Photo
TOP STORIES
