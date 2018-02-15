Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off

Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes perform during a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China © EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Lunar New Year falls on February 16 this year. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2018 will be the Year of the Earth Dog, following the Year of the Fire Rooster in 2017. Lunar New Year is the most important holiday for the Chinese and some of the East and Southeast Asian countries. Celebrations traditionally run from the evening preceding the first day, to the Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the first calendar month. Lunar New Year preparations — in pictures.