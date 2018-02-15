Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off

Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes perform during a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China
A woman walks past red lanterns hanging from trees to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China
The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on February 16 this year and marks the Year of the Dog
Ethnic Chinese Thais burn joss sticks at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand
An Indonesian ethnic Chinese worker arranges candles during preparations for the Chinese New Year at a temple in Bogor, Indonesia
A group of dancers perform 'Liong' or dragon dance during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
A Thai worker decorates lanterns for celebrations of Chinese New Year at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand
People walk past dog-themed products at a New Year market in Victoria Park, Hong Kong
A vendor displays Chinese New Year decorations at a market in Victoria Park, Hong Kong
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer incenses during prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand
A woman prays with incense and joss sticks for good fortune to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year at Leng Noei Yi Temple or Dragon Lotus Temple in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand
A giant illuminated dog for the upcoming Year of the Dog is displayed as part of Lunar New Year festivities at Chenghuang Temple in Shanghai, China
