Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fire in Samara Region takes three children’s lives

Society & Culture
February 15, 10:12 UTC+3 SAMARA

The children’s father already pleaded guilty to the arson

Share
1 pages in this article

SAMARA, February 15. /TASS/. Three children have died in a fire in a Samara Region village, the Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Samara Region told TASS on Thursday.

"A report of the fire was received at 20:28 Moscow time on Wednesday. A flat of 50 square meters in a one-story house was on fire in the village of Lozovka, Kinel-Cherkassy District. Three children died - two born in 2017 and one born in 2015. Four more children were rescued from the fire by eyewitnesses. Their mother, born in 1987, also suffered from the fire," the source said. In the flat where the fire was sparked a family with seven children aged from 4 months to 12 years was living.

The children’s father already pled guilty to the arson, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for the Samara Region told TASS.

"The father, aged 25, already admitted that he set things in the flat on fire under the influence of alcohol and ran away. Four children managed to leave the flat themselves. Neighbors helped his 30-year-old wife leave the burning flat," the Investigative Committee’s directorate said.

The issue on launching a criminal case is pending.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
4
Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
7
Kamaz plans to shell out millions for development of unmanned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама