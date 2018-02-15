Fire in Samara Region takes three children’s lives

SAMARA, February 15. /TASS/. Three children have died in a fire in a Samara Region village, the Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Samara Region told TASS on Thursday.

"A report of the fire was received at 20:28 Moscow time on Wednesday. A flat of 50 square meters in a one-story house was on fire in the village of Lozovka, Kinel-Cherkassy District. Three children died - two born in 2017 and one born in 2015. Four more children were rescued from the fire by eyewitnesses. Their mother, born in 1987, also suffered from the fire," the source said. In the flat where the fire was sparked a family with seven children aged from 4 months to 12 years was living.

The children’s father already pled guilty to the arson, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for the Samara Region told TASS.

"The father, aged 25, already admitted that he set things in the flat on fire under the influence of alcohol and ran away. Four children managed to leave the flat themselves. Neighbors helped his 30-year-old wife leave the burning flat," the Investigative Committee’s directorate said.

The issue on launching a criminal case is pending.