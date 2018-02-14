Yekaterinburg diocese launches Telegram channel about Russian royal family

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Yekaterinburg diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church has launched a Telegram channel devoted to Czar Nicholas II’s family. The project precedes the centenary anniversary since the Czarist Family’s brutal execution in the basement floor of a local mansion in July 1918.

Every day, the diocese will publish excerpts from the diaries of the Czar and Czarina Alexandra, which they kept during their exile in the West-Siberian city of Tobolsk and in Yekaterinburg.

"Upon the blessing by Metropolitan Kirill of Yekaterinburg and Verkhoturye, the Tsarskaya-semya.rf Telegram channel has come on stream," a spokesman for the diocese said. "The project is timed for the centenary anniversary of the new regal holy martyrs’ act of martyrdom. The publication of diaries will be synchronized with the events of a hundred years ago."

"This means, for instance, that today, on February 14, 2018, we’re publishing the entries [the Czar and the Czarina] made on February 14, 2017," he said.

"The contents of the project don’t envision any evaluative judgments on the part of historians or writers living nowadays," the spokesman said. "This is people’s direct discourse, diaries and letters."

"By way of counterbalancing distorted information that spreads in society sometimes, we bring to spotlight the real individuals, their thoughts, hopes, aspirations, and love," he said.

Czar Nicholas II abdicated the throne on March 15, 1917. Soon after that, he himself, Czarina Alexandra and their five children were interned. The provisional government that came to power in the wake of the revolutionary events of February and March 1917 sent them off to Tobolsk in August of the same year.

The Bolsheviks came to power as a result of a new revolution in November 1917. The new authorities ordered the transfer of the Imperial Family to Yekaterinburg in the Urals at the end of April 1918.

The climax of the tragedy came on the night from July 16 to July 17, 1918, in the basement floor of a mansion that formerly belonged to mining engineer Nikolai Ipatyev. On orders from Moscow - supposedly from Jacob Sverdlov, one of the top officials on the Bolshevik government - a team of members of the Yekaterinburg committee of workers deputies executed the entire family by shooting.

Executed together with them were their closest assistants - family doctor Eugene Botkin, the Czar’s footman Alexei [Aloiz] Trupp, the Czarina’s lady-in-waiting Anna Demidov, and chef Ivan Kharitonov.

The further plight of their bodies still gives rise to some questions. Historians and criminology experts proceeding from the findings done by the investigator Nikolai Sokolov, who worked for the anti-Bolshevik forces under the command of Admiral Kolchak from 1919 through 1921, say the bodies were destroyed by burning with the aid of the rectified oil of vitriol and no remains were left.

However, a crew of amateur detectives found the remains of several people near an old local road in 1979. Suggestions that these were the remains of members of the Czarist Family surfaced in the professional milieu. In 1989, the information was made public.

Excavations at the site were done in the early 1990’s and the investigators found more human bones. Sophisticated testing done in several countries proved these were the remains of bodies of Nicholas II’s family with the highest degree of probability.

Entombment of the remains took place in 1998 at the Cathedral of St Peter and Paul in St Petersburg but the Russian Orthodox Church did not take part in the ceremonies because it still questions the identity of the bones.

Supplementary excavation at the site near Yekaterinburg followed in 2007. It resulted in more material finds, the forensic scrutiny of which continues to this day.

In 2000, the Russian Orthodox Church canonized Czar Nicholas II, Czarina Alexandra, Crown Prince Alexis, and the Grand Princesses Olga, Tatiana, Maria, and Anastasia as new holy martyrs for faith.