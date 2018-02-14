China unblocks Russian social network VKontakte

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian social network VKontakte has become accessible for users in China, the social network reported.

China blocked the social network in January 2016.

"China’s authorities have unblocked VKontakte: The social network became fully accessible in the country, including the full and mobile versions of the website and smartphone apps," the report says.

The social network representatives noted that VKontakte observes the laws of the countries in which it is operating and reacts to signals from state regulatory authorities. "If communities and users spread materials that contradict local legislation, such pages are blocked for this country’s residents," the press service added.

China’s authorities are controlling mass media, social media and the internet. China has blocked access to many international services, such as Google, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. Earlier, China’s watchdogs blacklisted electronic versions of many global media, such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, as well as Bloomberg and Reuters news agencies.