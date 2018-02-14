Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Aleksey German-Jr.’s ‘Dovlatov’ to be screened in ex-Soviet countries and China

Society & Culture
February 14, 6:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The biopic tells the story of writer and journalist Sergei Dovlatov

A shot from the 'Dovlatov' movie

A shot from the 'Dovlatov' movie

©  filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Aleksey German-Jr.’s new feature ‘Dovlatov,’ which premieres in competition in Berlin next month, will be shown in a number of post-Soviet states and possibly China, Channel One head Konstantin Ernst has told reporters at a news conference in TASS.

"On March 9, the film will premiere in Estonia, a very important territory in Dovlatov’s destiny and life. We have received requests and are now negotiating with Kazakhstan. Full-scale distribution is not being discussed, but a series of screenings will take place," Ernst said. "A number of other post-Soviet states have also demonstrated their interest in the film."

"I’m sure that it will be screened in many countries, maybe even in China, if it is approved by the censor there," he added.

The biopic tells the story of writer and journalist Sergei Dovlatov (1941-1990). It focuses on four days of Dovlatov’s life in 1971. In Russia, it will be screened on March 1-4, 2018.

The film would premiere in the Competition of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival, to be held in the German capital on February 15-25.

