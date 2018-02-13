About 900 An-148 fragments recovered from crash site near Moscow — emergencies ministry

STEPANOVSKOYE /Moscow region/, February 13. /TASS/. About 900 fragments of the crashed An-148 passenger plane have been recovered from the crash site near Moscow, Sergei Poletykin, chief of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Moscow region department, said on Tuesday.

"About 900 plane’s fragments have been recovered from the crash site during the search operation," he said, adding that the plane’s wreckage would be taken to the Gromov Flight Research Institute in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, where it would be examined by specialists from the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC).

According to Poletykin, the search operation will be continued on Wednesday. The search area has been expanded from 30 to 40 hectares to collect all the fragments.

An Antonov An-148 passenger plane of Saratov Airlines that was en route to the town of Orsk, Orenburg region, crashed on Sunday several minutes after the takeoff from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport.

Fragments of the plane were found scattered over an area of 30 hectares near the village of Stepanovskoye in the Moscow Region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six crew members onboard the passenger jet. No one has survived.