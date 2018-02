North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade

This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down

This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down February 09, 17:20

A monument to Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov and Maslenitsa Festival decorations in Moscow © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Making Russian pancakes during a celebration of Maslenitsa festival in central Vladimir © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

For Maslenitsa Russians usually have pancakes, which are made of the ingredients still permitted by the Orthodox tradition © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Maslenitsa is the last week before the onset of Great Lent. During this week, meat is already forbidden to Orthodox Christians, but milk, cheese and other dairy products are still permitted © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Maslenitsa is an Eastern Slavic folk holiday celebrated the seventh week before Russian Orthodox Easter © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

A man dressed as a bear is seen in central Moscow during Maslenitsa festival © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Making pancakes as part of Maslenitsa festival celebration marking the end of winter and welcoming the arrival of spring in Moscow © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

