False Alarm: Radiation warning in Russian town issued by mistake

YAROSLAVL, February 13. /TASS/. A radiation hazard warning broadcasted by local TV and radio stations in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region was sparked by a technical malfunction, spokesman for the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Mikhail Zverev told TASS.

"The warning system operates automatically, there was a software breakdown but we don’t know the reason for it yet. We consider it to be a technical malfunction. There is no actual radiation hazard," Zverev said.

According to the Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch, the current radiation background in the Yaroslavl region is normal.