Ukrainian citizen detained in Simferopol on suspicion of espionage

Society & Culture
February 12, 12:00 UTC+3

According to FSB, the person in question was collecting information constituting state secrets about the activities of the Russian National Guard Service and the Federal Security Service

1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of espionage, the FSB press service told TASS.

Norwegian spy arrested in Moscow for espionage against Russia

"On February 11, 2018, Russia’s Federal Security Service detained Ukrainian citizen Alexander Davydenko in the city of Simferopol," the press service said.

According to the FSB, "the person in question was collecting information constituting state secrets about the activities of the Russian National Guard Service and the Federal Security Service, handing it over to Ukrainian special services, while such information leaks could damage Russia’s national security."

The FSB has launched a criminal case under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage).

