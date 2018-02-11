Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

An-148 flights may be suspended - Russian transport minister

Society & Culture
February 11, 22:36 updated at: February 11, 22:51 UTC+3

Such decision may be taken by the companies executive upon agreement with Rosaviatsiya and Rostransnadzor

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/.  Russia’s transport ministry may take a decision to suspend An-148 flights upon agreement with the Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) and transport watchdog (Rostransdandzor), Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Sunday.

"Such decision may be taken by the companies executive upon agreement with Rosaviatsiya and Rostransnadzor," he told journalists when asked about possible suspension of flights of such aircraft following Sunday’s An-148 passenger plane crash near Moscow.

According to Sokolov, the key task of the government commission today is to work with the relatives of the crash victims. "A team of psychologists and medics will be sent to the Orenburg region tomorrow to work with the relatives. Apart from that, representatives from the insurance company have been invited to settle insurance payment issues," he said.

Radio contact with an An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines (flight 730 from Moscow to Orsk, Orenburg region) that took off from the Domodedovo airport at 14:24 Moscow time on Sunday was lost four minutes after the takeoff. Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in Moscow region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six members of the crew onboard the plane. According to latest data, no one has survived.

As of now, two bodies and one flight recorder have been recovered from the crash site.

A criminal case on charges of violations of flight safety and aircraft operation rules entailing the death of two or more people has been opened.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
2
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
3
Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market
4
Some European countries object against US’ weapons supplies to Ukraine - Lavrov
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
6
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
7
Russia hopes for de-escalation on Korean Peninsula but chances are vague - Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама