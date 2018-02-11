Day of mourning over An-148 crash victims declared in Orenburg region on Monday

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Monday, February 12, has been declared a day of mourning in Russia’s Orenburg region following the crash of an An-148 passenger plane that was bound for Orsk, Orenburg region, Orsk’s mayor Andrei Odintsov told TASS on Sunday.

"The governor has declared a day of mourning in the Orenburg region tomorrow," he said.

Radio contact with an An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines (flight 730 from Moscow to Orsk) that took off from the Domodedovo airport at 14: 24 Moscow time on Sunday was lost four minutes after the takeoff. Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in Moscow region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six members of the crew onboard the plane. According to latest data, no one has survived.

The Orenburg region authorities said earlier most of the passengers - about 60 people - were residents of that region.