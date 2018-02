MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. A Swiss national was among the passengers of the An-148 plane that crashed on Sunday near Moscow, a spokesman for the Orenburg region government told TASS.

"According to the data we have, a Swiss citizen was onboard the plane," the spokesman said, refraining from disclosing further details.

According to the search operation’s headquarter, there were three foreigners among the plane passengers.