No survivors after An-148 crash, genetic studies needed to identify crash victims

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. No one has survived the An-148 passenger plane crash near Moscow. Genetic studies will be needed to identify the crash victims, Russian Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov said on Sunday.

"As, judging by everything, no one has survived this crash, because of the quality of biomaterials genetic studies will be needed. We will have to take biomaterials from the relatives," he said, adding that it is not ruled out some bodies could be identified in an ordinary procedure.

According to the minister, Russian health ministry specialists will collect biomaterials for forensic studies, which, in his words, may take from two to three months.

He also said he will hold a government commission meeting on insurance payments on Monday.

Radio contact with an An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines (flight 730 from Moscow to Orsk) that took off from the Domodedovo airport at 14: 24 Moscow time on Sunday was lost four minutes after the takeoff. Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in Moscow region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six members of the crew onboard the plane. According to latest data, no one has survived.

A criminal case on charges of violations of flight safety and aircraft operation rules entailing the death of two or more people has been opened.