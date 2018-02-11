Search and rescue operation after An-148 crash near Moscow to continue round-the-clock

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The search and rescue operation after the crash of an An-148 passenger plane in the Moscow region will be conducted round-the-clock, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said on Sunday.

"The search and rescue operation in underway. Works will be conducted round-the-clock," he said, adding that ministry’s groups are working at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Orsk airports to offer assistance to the relatives of the crash victims.

Radio contact with an An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines (flight 730 from Moscow to Orsk) that took off from the Domodedovo airport at 14:21 Moscow time was lost several minutes after the takeoff. Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in Moscow region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six members of the crew onboard the plane. According to preliminary data, no one has survived.