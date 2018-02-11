Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crashed An-148 plane was of 2010 make - manufacturer

Society & Culture
February 11, 17:19 UTC+3 VORONEZH

The manufacturer said in would set up a special commission to probe into the crash

Share
1 pages in this article

VORONEZH, February 11. /TASS/. The An-148 passenger plane that crashed on Sunday in the Moscow region was manufactured by the Voronezh Aircraft Production Company (VASO) in 2010, the company’s press service told TASS on Sunday, promising all possible assistance in the crash investigation.

"We were grieved to learn about the crash. This An-148 plane with an aircraft number 61704 (vehicle identification number 40-06) was manufactured by VASO in 2010 and went into service at the Rossiya airlines later that year," the press service said.

The manufacturer said in would set up a special commission to probe into the crash.

According to the specialized internet portal russianplanes.net, the plane made its first regular flight in June 2010 and set a record of flying time for An-148 planes - 400 hours and 45 minutes - in August 2011.

The Saratov Airlines company that operated the crashed plane was sent up in 1994. It perform both domestic and international flights.

Radio contact with an An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines (flight 730 from Moscow to Orsk) that took off from the Domodedovo airport at 14:21 Moscow time was lost several minutes after the takeoff. Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in Moscow region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six members of the crew onboard the plane. According to preliminary data, no one has survived.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
2
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
3
Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market
4
Some European countries object against US’ weapons supplies to Ukraine - Lavrov
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
6
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
7
Russia hopes for de-escalation on Korean Peninsula but chances are vague - Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама