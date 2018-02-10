Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin greets Russian diplomats on their professional holiday

February 10

Russia’s President pointed to the complicated international situation, in which the diplomats have to work

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted Russian diplomats on their professional holiday, noting they protect with dignity the national interests, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"The centuries-long history of the Russian diplomacy has many outstanding victories and glorious names, of which the country is rightly proud," the president said. "And today, relying on the good traditions of the past, the Foreign Ministry’s employees defend with dignity the national interests."

The president pointed to the complicated international situation, in which the diplomats have to work. "Despite the evident problems, you are doing a lot to make favorable conditions of foreign policies for Russia’s sustainable social and economic development, you protect actively rights of Russian citizens and compatriots abroad."

Putin spoke hailed results of the recent Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, calling on the diplomats to promote the UN’s key role in international affairs, to unite the international community in fighting the threat of terrorism, to improve the non-proliferation of the mass destruction weapons. The president also noted importance of the integrational processes in the Eurasian Economic Union.

He expressed hope the Russian diplomats "will in future continue working creatively, with absolute dedication.".

