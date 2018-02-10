Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian archeologists ready to team up with foreign counterparts to study Crimea artefacts

Society & Culture
February 10, 0:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A wide range of newly excavated materials have been accumulated over the previous two years

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Experts from the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences are ready to team up with foreign counterparts in the studies of artefacts excavated in Crimea together with foreign counterparts, Dr. Nikolai Makarov, the director of the institute and a vice-president of the Academy told TASS.

The institute guarantees that the studies will be mutually beneficial, he said.

Dr. Alexander Sergeyev, the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Thursday at a conference on science and education in Novosibirsk it would make sense to give international status to the Crimean archeological projects, as they attract researchers from all over the world.

"We’re prepared to study the materials excavated in Crimea together with our counterparts from other research centers and, understandably, to do so on mutually beneficial conditions," Dr. Makarov said. "We’re open [for cooperation], as Alexander Mikhailovich [Sergeyev] said here."

He mentioned Crimea’s archeological riches - the relics of different prehistorical and historical epochs from the Stone Age to medieval times that present an obvious interest for archeologists.

A wide range of newly excavated materials have been accumulated over the previous two years and the experience gained by foreign experts might be very useful in studying them.

Along with it, Dr. Makarov said all the finds remained on the Crimean Peninsula and were distributed among local museums.

"It would be quite interesting to assimilate the new methods of age determination and rock analysis, as well as the new technologies for scrutinizing the materials that the naturall sciences have commissioned," he said. "The prospects in this sphere are really broad but detailing them doesn’t make sense at present. Suffice it to say we’re open for cooperation."

He said along with it Danish and German archeologists had come to Crimea to join excavation expeditions frequently enough previously.

Crimean soil contains fairly many monuments of Gothic history and the Goths have always attracted the scholars doing research into the phenomenon that is known as the great transmigration of peoples, Dr. Makarov said.

