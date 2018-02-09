Spain extradites Russian programmer to US

MADRID, February 9. /TASS/. Spain extradited Russian programmer Stanislav Lisov to the United States on January 19, 2018, Lisov’s lawyer Oleg Gubarev told Russian journalists on Friday.

"Stanislav Lisov was extradited to the United States on January 18, 2018. We used all possible methods under the national legislation, up to Spain’s Constitutional Court," he said, adding the Russian embassy in Spain and Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova had done their best to protect the Russian citizen’s interests.

According to Gubarev, the Spanish authorities ignored lawful excuses to deny extradition. "Complaints over blatant and substantiated violations of basic human rights have not been reckoned with," he said. "It makes us suspect that the decision had been prompted by other motives. We have recommended Lisov’s relatives to continue efforts at the European Court of Human Rights that were started at the very beginning of 2018."

Lisov was detained at Barcelona’s airport at Washington’s request. The US suspects Lisov of developing and using a new banking Trojan, NeverQuest, together with other persons to gain "access to computers of individuals and financial institutions to steal banking data, information on credit cards and personal data."

The Russian national earlier denied any wrongdoing and said he had no idea of why the US authorities designated him as a suspect.

In October 2017, a Spanish court upheld the United States’ extradition request for Lisov. The last say on the case was up to the Spanish Cabinet of Ministers, which ultimately gave its consent to his extradition.