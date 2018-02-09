Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Spain extradites Russian programmer to US

Society & Culture
February 09, 17:25 UTC+3

The lawyer said that all possible methods under the national legislation were used

Share
1 pages in this article
Stanislav Lisov

Stanislav Lisov

© EPA/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI/POOL

MADRID, February 9. /TASS/. Spain extradited Russian programmer Stanislav Lisov to the United States on January 19, 2018, Lisov’s lawyer Oleg Gubarev told Russian journalists on Friday.

"Stanislav Lisov was extradited to the United States on January 18, 2018. We used all possible methods under the national legislation, up to Spain’s Constitutional Court," he said, adding the Russian embassy in Spain and Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova had done their best to protect the Russian citizen’s interests.

Read also

Russian national detained in Spain suspected of developing computer malware

According to Gubarev, the Spanish authorities ignored lawful excuses to deny extradition. "Complaints over blatant and substantiated violations of basic human rights have not been reckoned with," he said. "It makes us suspect that the decision had been prompted by other motives. We have recommended Lisov’s relatives to continue efforts at the European Court of Human Rights that were started at the very beginning of 2018."

Lisov was detained at Barcelona’s airport at Washington’s request. The US suspects Lisov of developing and using a new banking Trojan, NeverQuest, together with other persons to gain "access to computers of individuals and financial institutions to steal banking data, information on credit cards and personal data."

The Russian national earlier denied any wrongdoing and said he had no idea of why the US authorities designated him as a suspect.

In October 2017, a Spanish court upheld the United States’ extradition request for Lisov. The last say on the case was up to the Spanish Cabinet of Ministers, which ultimately gave its consent to his extradition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
2
Soviet intelligence officer who saved Krakow from destruction marks 101st birthday
3
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
4
Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang
5
FIFA confirms list of Team Base Camps for all 32 participants of 2018 World Cup in Russia
6
Train goes the extra mile for lone Russian schoolgirl at remote station
7
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама