More than 20 Russian films banned from release in Ukraine in 2017

KIEV, February 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian State Film Agency last year banned 22 Russian movies from release at Ukrainian cinemas and permitted the release of six films.

"The total number of films produced in the Russian Federation that passed the Agency’s Expert Commission on Film Distribution and Screening is 48, 22 of which were banned," the Ukrainian State Film Agency said, responding to a Ukrainian News inquiry.

Six Russian films received state certificates for distribution and screening at Ukrainian cinemas. Overall, 302 films received these certificates in 2017.

So, in 2017 Russian film "Matilda" was banned in Ukraine, because a musician on Ukraine’s black list performed in it.

In February 2015, the law "On protection of information television and radio space" prohibited the screening of films in Ukraine that, according to Kiev, contain "Russian propaganda."

On April 21, 2016, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a law prohibiting the screening of Russian films produced after January 1, 2014, "to enhance the level of protection of Ukraine’s national security in the information sphere." More than 600 Russian films are currently banned in Ukraine.