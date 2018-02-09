Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down

Society & Culture
February 09, 17:20 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_989246.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_989246.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_989246.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_989246.sliderLength-1}}
SpaceX spacesuit in Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car that was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket, February 6
SpaceX spacesuit in Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car that was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket, February 6
SpaceX spacesuit in Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car that was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket, February 6
© SpaceX via AP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with members of the Sokol Krasnoyarsk junior ice hockey team at Platinum Arena Krasnoyarsk Sports and Entertainment Center, Russia, February 7
Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with members of the Sokol Krasnoyarsk junior ice hockey team at Platinum Arena Krasnoyarsk Sports and Entertainment Center, Russia, February 7
Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with members of the Sokol Krasnoyarsk junior ice hockey team at Platinum Arena Krasnoyarsk Sports and Entertainment Center, Russia, February 7
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
People pose in human body forms cut out of ice blocks as below freezing temperatures prevail, at the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 7
People pose in human body forms cut out of ice blocks as below freezing temperatures prevail, at the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 7
People pose in human body forms cut out of ice blocks as below freezing temperatures prevail, at the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 7
© EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana in action during Menn's Skeleton training at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 7
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana in action during Menn's Skeleton training at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 7
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana in action during Menn's Skeleton training at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 7
© EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
Members of security services react as a man in the crowd tries to shake hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, who walks next to Senegalese President Macky Sall in a street of Saint-Louis, Senegal, February 3
Members of security services react as a man in the crowd tries to shake hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, who walks next to Senegalese President Macky Sall in a street of Saint-Louis, Senegal, February 3
Members of security services react as a man in the crowd tries to shake hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, who walks next to Senegalese President Macky Sall in a street of Saint-Louis, Senegal, February 3
© REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Snow blankets trees near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Frence, February 7
Snow blankets trees near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Frence, February 7
Snow blankets trees near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Frence, February 7
© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Tourists taking snapshots in snow-blanketed Red Square, Moscow, Russia, February 4
Tourists taking snapshots in snow-blanketed Red Square, Moscow, Russia, February 4
Tourists taking snapshots in snow-blanketed Red Square, Moscow, Russia, February 4
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
British female members of the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, perform aerobatic stunts for the first time in the Philippines during 22nd International Hot Air Balloon festival, Clark, Philippines, February 8
British female members of the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, perform aerobatic stunts for the first time in the Philippines during 22nd International Hot Air Balloon festival, Clark, Philippines, February 8
British female members of the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, perform aerobatic stunts for the first time in the Philippines during 22nd International Hot Air Balloon festival, Clark, Philippines, February 8
© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Revelers decked out in traditional colorful costumes and painted, wooden masks participate in the annual Fasnacht carnival parade in Oberdischingen, Germany, February 4
Revelers decked out in traditional colorful costumes and painted, wooden masks participate in the annual Fasnacht carnival parade in Oberdischingen, Germany, February 4
Revelers decked out in traditional colorful costumes and painted, wooden masks participate in the annual Fasnacht carnival parade in Oberdischingen, Germany, February 4
© Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images
A lioness stands next to a sign placed in their in enclosure during the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Britain, February 7
A lioness stands next to a sign placed in their in enclosure during the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Britain, February 7
A lioness stands next to a sign placed in their in enclosure during the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Britain, February 7
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Winter swimmers in the Chaika outdoor swimming pool in central Moscow, Russia, February 7
Winter swimmers in the Chaika outdoor swimming pool in central Moscow, Russia, February 7
Winter swimmers in the Chaika outdoor swimming pool in central Moscow, Russia, February 7
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
A woman and her son look at fish at the Pets Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, February 4
A woman and her son look at fish at the Pets Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, February 4
A woman and her son look at fish at the Pets Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, February 4
© REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Rescue services search for people in a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7
Rescue services search for people in a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7
Rescue services search for people in a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Julian Assange's cat sits behind a window at Ecuador's embassy in London, Britain, February 6
Julian Assange's cat sits behind a window at Ecuador's embassy in London, Britain, February 6
Julian Assange's cat sits behind a window at Ecuador's embassy in London, Britain, February 6
© REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Boats in the village of Yailyu by Lake Teletskoye at the Altai State Nature Biosphere Reserve, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Golden Mountains of Altai", Russia, February 6
Boats in the village of Yailyu by Lake Teletskoye at the Altai State Nature Biosphere Reserve, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Golden Mountains of Altai", Russia, February 6
Boats in the village of Yailyu by Lake Teletskoye at the Altai State Nature Biosphere Reserve, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Golden Mountains of Altai", Russia, February 6
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Editors choice
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade February 08, 15:14
Visitors pose for a photo with the tiger-painted nose of an Embraer E-190 E2 commercial jet parked at the static display area during the 2018 Singapore Airshow
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition February 08, 14:54
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast on the night of February 6
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake February 07, 13:32
Merrymakers in Brazil take to the streets in hundreds of open-air parties ahead of Rio's Carnival
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil February 06, 13:17
A taxicab making its way during a snowfall in Moscow
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm February 05, 13:33
The city landmark weather vane in the form of an Angel, fixed atop a spire of the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral, is silhouetted against the moon partially covered by earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in St.Petersburg, Russia, January 31
This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message February 02, 16:26
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_989246'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_989246'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
SpaceX spacesuit in Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car that was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket, February 6
© SpaceX via AP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with members of the Sokol Krasnoyarsk junior ice hockey team at Platinum Arena Krasnoyarsk Sports and Entertainment Center, Russia, February 7
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
People pose in human body forms cut out of ice blocks as below freezing temperatures prevail, at the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 7
© EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana in action during Menn's Skeleton training at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 7
© EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
Members of security services react as a man in the crowd tries to shake hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, who walks next to Senegalese President Macky Sall in a street of Saint-Louis, Senegal, February 3
© REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Snow blankets trees near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Frence, February 7
© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Tourists taking snapshots in snow-blanketed Red Square, Moscow, Russia, February 4
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
British female members of the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, perform aerobatic stunts for the first time in the Philippines during 22nd International Hot Air Balloon festival, Clark, Philippines, February 8
© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Revelers decked out in traditional colorful costumes and painted, wooden masks participate in the annual Fasnacht carnival parade in Oberdischingen, Germany, February 4
© Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images
A lioness stands next to a sign placed in their in enclosure during the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Britain, February 7
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Winter swimmers in the Chaika outdoor swimming pool in central Moscow, Russia, February 7
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
A woman and her son look at fish at the Pets Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, February 4
© REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Rescue services search for people in a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Julian Assange's cat sits behind a window at Ecuador's embassy in London, Britain, February 6
© REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Boats in the village of Yailyu by Lake Teletskoye at the Altai State Nature Biosphere Reserve, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Golden Mountains of Altai", Russia, February 6
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car in space, snow in Moscow, carnival in Germany and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
2
Soviet intelligence officer who saved Krakow from destruction marks 101st birthday
3
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
4
Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang
5
FIFA confirms list of Team Base Camps for all 32 participants of 2018 World Cup in Russia
6
Train goes the extra mile for lone Russian schoolgirl at remote station
7
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама