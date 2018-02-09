This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down

Boats in the village of Yailyu by Lake Teletskoye at the Altai State Nature Biosphere Reserve, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Golden Mountains of Altai", Russia, February 6 © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

A woman and her son look at fish at the Pets Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, February 4 © REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A lioness stands next to a sign placed in their in enclosure during the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Britain, February 7 © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Revelers decked out in traditional colorful costumes and painted, wooden masks participate in the annual Fasnacht carnival parade in Oberdischingen, Germany, February 4 © Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

British female members of the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, perform aerobatic stunts for the first time in the Philippines during 22nd International Hot Air Balloon festival, Clark, Philippines, February 8 © AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Members of security services react as a man in the crowd tries to shake hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, who walks next to Senegalese President Macky Sall in a street of Saint-Louis, Senegal, February 3 © REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana in action during Menn's Skeleton training at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 7 © EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

People pose in human body forms cut out of ice blocks as below freezing temperatures prevail, at the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 7 © EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with members of the Sokol Krasnoyarsk junior ice hockey team at Platinum Arena Krasnoyarsk Sports and Entertainment Center, Russia, February 7 © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SpaceX spacesuit in Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car that was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket, February 6 © SpaceX via AP

Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car in space, snow in Moscow, carnival in Germany and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS