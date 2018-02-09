This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down

SpaceX spacesuit in Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car that was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket, February 6
© SpaceX via AP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with members of the Sokol Krasnoyarsk junior ice hockey team at Platinum Arena Krasnoyarsk Sports and Entertainment Center, Russia, February 7
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
People pose in human body forms cut out of ice blocks as below freezing temperatures prevail, at the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 7
© EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana in action during Menn's Skeleton training at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, February 7
© EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
Members of security services react as a man in the crowd tries to shake hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, who walks next to Senegalese President Macky Sall in a street of Saint-Louis, Senegal, February 3
© REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Snow blankets trees near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Frence, February 7
© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Tourists taking snapshots in snow-blanketed Red Square, Moscow, Russia, February 4
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
British female members of the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, perform aerobatic stunts for the first time in the Philippines during 22nd International Hot Air Balloon festival, Clark, Philippines, February 8
© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Revelers decked out in traditional colorful costumes and painted, wooden masks participate in the annual Fasnacht carnival parade in Oberdischingen, Germany, February 4
© Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images
A lioness stands next to a sign placed in their in enclosure during the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Britain, February 7
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Winter swimmers in the Chaika outdoor swimming pool in central Moscow, Russia, February 7
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
A woman and her son look at fish at the Pets Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, February 4
© REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Rescue services search for people in a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Julian Assange's cat sits behind a window at Ecuador's embassy in London, Britain, February 6
© REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Boats in the village of Yailyu by Lake Teletskoye at the Altai State Nature Biosphere Reserve, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Golden Mountains of Altai", Russia, February 6
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS