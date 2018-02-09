Former governor of Sakhalin region Khoroshavin sentenced to 13 years in jail for bribery

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, February 9. /TASS/. The Court of Yuzhno-Sakahlinsk has sentenced ex-governor of the Sakhalin region Alexander Khoroshavin to 13 years and a 500 mln rubles ($8.5 mln) fine for taking bribes and money laundering, TASS correspondent reports from the court.

"Having considered the case, the court found that Khoroshavin is guilty of crimes under articles ‘Bribetaking’ and ‘Money laundering’, and sentenced Alexander Khoroshavin to 13 years in prison and a fine worth 500 mln rubles," the judge Elena Polikina said.

Criminal charged were brought Alexander Khoroshavin, who had served as regional governor since 2007, deputy governor Sergei Karepkin, governor’s advisor Andrei Ikramov and regional agriculture, trade and food minister Nikolai Borisov in 2015. The case consideration on the merits was launched on March 6, 2017.

The court has sentenced Karepkin to 8 years in jail and a fine worth 4 mln rubles ($68,600), Ikramov - to 9.5 years in prison and a 176 mln rubles ($3 mln) fine, and Borisov - to a fine worth 4.5 mln rubles ($77,200).