Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former governor of Sakhalin region Khoroshavin sentenced to 13 years in jail for bribery

Society & Culture
February 09, 4:45 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

In addition, he will pay 500 mln rubles fine

Share
1 pages in this article
Former governor of the Sakhalin Region Alexander Khoroshavin

Former governor of the Sakhalin Region Alexander Khoroshavin

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, February 9. /TASS/. The Court of Yuzhno-Sakahlinsk has sentenced ex-governor of the Sakhalin region Alexander Khoroshavin to 13 years and a 500 mln rubles ($8.5 mln) fine for taking bribes and money laundering, TASS correspondent reports from the court.

"Having considered the case, the court found that Khoroshavin is guilty of crimes under articles ‘Bribetaking’ and ‘Money laundering’, and sentenced Alexander Khoroshavin to 13 years in prison and a fine worth 500 mln rubles," the judge Elena Polikina said.

Criminal charged were brought Alexander Khoroshavin, who had served as regional governor since 2007, deputy governor Sergei Karepkin, governor’s advisor Andrei Ikramov and regional agriculture, trade and food minister Nikolai Borisov in 2015. The case consideration on the merits was launched on March 6, 2017.

The court has sentenced Karepkin to 8 years in jail and a fine worth 4 mln rubles ($68,600), Ikramov - to 9.5 years in prison and a 176 mln rubles ($3 mln) fine, and Borisov - to a fine worth 4.5 mln rubles ($77,200).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
15
This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Olympic athletes from Russia take part in Winter Games opening ceremony
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
Three injured as explosion hits residential building in Russia’s St. Petersburg
4
Putin expects Russia will achieve normal relations with West
5
Russia’s EU envoy slams Europe’s lack of political will to lift anti-Russian sanctions
6
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
7
IS terrorists 'feel at ease' near US base in Syria’s Al-Tanf, diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама