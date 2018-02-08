One killed, one injured in coalmine rockslide in Kemerovo region

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. One coalminer died and one more was injured in a rockslide in a coalmine in Russia’s Siberian Kemerovo region, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Thursday.

According to the source, the incident took place at the Osinnikovskaya coalmine overnight to Thursday. There were 125 miners inside the coalmine, including eight at the collapsed section. The body of the killed coalminer was raised to the surface. The injured miner was taken to hospital with leg fracture. The rest of the miners were not evacuated. The coalmine continued its operation in a routine mode.