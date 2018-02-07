Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian watchdog blocks about 14,000 groups promoting suicide on social networks last year

Society & Culture
February 07, 7:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Social networking sites are monitored for suicide-related content in a non-stop effort

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Last year, Russian telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked about 14,000 so-called ‘groups of death,’ promoting suicide via social networking sites, the watchdog’s press service told TASS.

"In 2017, Roskomnadzor blocked about 14,000 groups and pages on social networks related to ‘groups of death.’ Roskomnadzor dectected no increase in groups offering suicide-related content on social networking sites, because such groups are blocked immediately and therefore have no time to become popular," the watchdog said.

According to Roskomnadzor, social networking sites are monitored for suicide-related content in a non-stop regime.

"The suicide-related pages are forwarded to Rospotrebnadzor for evaluation and are subsequently blocked on the basis of its decisions. Moreover, we have close cooperation with administrations of domestic and foreign social networking sites. Such content is deleted promptly on the basis of their internal regulations," the press service said.

February 6 marked the Safer Internet Day, established in 2004 on the European Commission’s initiative.

According to Sergei Grebennikov, who heads the Internet Technologies Center regional non-governmental organization, about 34% of all Internet users have to deal with problems involving illegal content, 28% - e-commerce-related issues, and 16% - phishing.

"We need to start forming the integrated safe internet space all over the world, because making a safe internet haven in one country would be wrong from the development point of view," he said during the Cyber Security Forum 2018 international conference.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
15
This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Russia remains world sports leader — Putin
3
Federal Customs Service transfers $80 bln to Russia’s budget in 2017
4
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
5
US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама