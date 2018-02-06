Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Around 1,700 Russians plan to vote in 2018 elections at polling stations set up abroad

Society & Culture
February 06, 20:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 385 polling stations have been set up in 144 countries

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Ahead of the Russian presidential election, around 1,700 Russian nationals have applied to be included in the lists of voters eligible to cast their votes abroad, the Russian Central Election Commission said in a statement.

A CEC working group organizing the vote at polling stations set up abroad held a meeting on Tuesday.

"A total of 385 polling stations have been set up in 144 countries, so that Russian citizens living or staying abroad would be able to cast their ballots. As many as 1,668 people have already applied to be included in the lists of those eligible to vote abroad," the statement reads.

CEC Chair Ella Pamfilova said earlier that up to 400 polling stations may be set up in foreign countries. According to the CEC, nearly 1.9 mln Russian voters are registered at Russian consulates abroad.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled to be held on March 18.

Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
